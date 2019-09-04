Getty Images

13 Reasons Why star Christian Navarro wants to play The Little Mermaid's Prince Eric.

And when Tony Padilla wants to do something, he just shoots his shot. That's exactly what Navarro did upon learning that Harry Styles passed on what would have been his most iconic role yet. Now, it seems we could potentially see Navarro appearing in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid as the prince himself...if Disney decided they're picking up what Navarro's puttin' down, anyway.

Navarro took to Twitter in early August after hearing the news about Styles not actually being in the running for the role to express his interest.

“So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince...no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it’s one hell of an audition.”

Fast forward to this week, and on Tuesday (September 2), Navarro shared a new tweet confirming that Disney saw his tweet, gave his team a call, and gave him a chance. As it turns out, they wanted to see what he could do.

“Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let’s make some history," he wrote."

This is pretty exciting news. While Disney hasn't made any sort of overtures as to who could end up taking the throne, Navarro would certainly be a fantastic choice. Given what we've seen of his work in 13 Reasons Why, he could make a fantastic Prince Eric, and we're delighted to see him taking matters into his own hands when it comes to seeking out roles he thinks he'd be perfect for.

The casting wheels are still turning for The Little Mermaid, so the only thing left to do now, like Navarro, is sit back and wait to see who ends up snagging some very fun roles. We'll be sure to let you know should Navarro totally bag the role he went out for.