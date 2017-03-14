Netflix

The 13 Reasons Why Cast Will Come Together For The MTV Movie & TV Awards

If you're feeling 13 Reasons Why withdrawal after binge-watching the whole first season, fear not. The cast is reuniting for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, May 7. Netflix's hit series may revolve around the number 13, but more than 13 actors from the show will hit the red carpet at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Breakout stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette will of course be there, plus all their friends: Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Brandon Flynn, Tommy Dorfman, Devin Druid, Justin Prentice, Brandon Larracuente, Michele Selene Ang, Steven Silver, and Ajiona Alexus. Phew!

They'll be presenting a Golden Popcorn award, which probably doesn't taste as good as the hot chocolate at Monet’s, but it sure looks prettier. Do you think executive producer Selena Gomez will feel any FOMO?

Be sure to tune in to the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. And check MTV News for all your updates on the big show.