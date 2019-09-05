Baby Talk: Are Teen Mom OG's Cory And Taylor Ready To Have Kids?

The lovebirds were asked about expanding their family at the show's reunion

Cheyenne would really like to give her mini-me Ryder a brother or sister -- she's even discussed it with her beau Matt. But does Cory have the same desire with his ladylove Taylor?

"She's pregnant," Cory joked during Part 2 of the Teen Mom OG reunion while appearing with Taylor, Cheyenne and Matt.

"I am not pregnant!" Taylor quickly interjected.

But host Dr. Drew pressed the young dad to find out if more kids are in his future.

"Not right now," Cory insisted. "We talk about it; right now is not the best time. I want to buy a house first, then we can have another kid."

Do you think Cory and Taylor will have children? Tell us what you think, then stay with MTV News for more Teen Mom OG updates.