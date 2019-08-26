Getty Images

See All The Fiercest VMA Red Carpet Looks From Taylor, Normani, And More

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are officially underway at New Jersey's Prudential Center, and, as per usual, your fave stars spared no subtleties while getting dressed for the biggest night of the year.

Lizzo went full-glam, Taylor Swift kept it colorful, and Ava Max was an IRL superhero — and those are only a few of the sartorial highlights. Check out the best and boldest looks below, and keep it locked on MTV News for all your VMA coverage!

Taylor Swift Getty Images We are anything but calm after seeing Tay's ensemble: a bold, structured coat and black thigh-high boots. The Lover singer was one of the first stars to hit the carpet, and for good reason: She opened the show with a two-song medley that marked her first time hitting the VMA stage in four years. Lizzo Getty Images In a red carpet look that rivals her fabulous gown from the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Best New Artist nominee kept it glam in a sparkly red dress with the word "SIREN" printed all over it. Never one to skimp on the stylish details, she accessorized with a matching red boa that drives the point home: She's 100 percent "that bitch." Shawn Mendes Getty Images Our fave Canadian crooner has a track record of rocking dapper suits at the VMAs, and this year is no exception. The "Señorita" singer — who hit the stage tonight with Camila Cabello — chose an emerald ensemble this year. Camila Cabello Getty Images Meanwhile, Shawn's duet partner — and last year's Video of the Year and Artist of the Year winner — chose a simple but stunning toga-inspired gown. Halsey Getty Images Halsey looks like anything but a "nightmare" in her textured, belted Peter Dundas dress. Ever one to switch up her hairstyles, she put a pop of color in her hair with a bold rainbow stripe. Jonas Brothers Getty Images We're suckers for this: The band of brothers kept it uniform in dark Fendi suits for their first VMA appearance together in over a decade. Normani Getty Images Hot damn, 'Mani! Ahead of her "Motivation" performance, the singer stunned in a sparkly, barely-there dress that made our jaws drop further than they did after seeing that basketball trick. And that's saying something. Hayley Kiyoko Getty Images Before awarding Billie Eilish the PUSH Artist of the Year prize on the red carpet — an honor she herself received last year — the "I Wish" singer kept it comfy in baggy, army green pants. Lil Nas X Getty Images The "Old Town Road" superstar was equal parts flashy and classy in a sparkly silver suit and ruffled shirt. Now this is how you slay your first VMA carpet. ROSALÍA Getty Images The Spanish superstar was the picture of elegance in her sparkly black gown with matching elbow-length gloves. Megan Thee Stallion Getty Images Ahead of her sizzling pre-show performance, the rapper sparkled in a silver-studded black blazer and matching thigh-high boots. So, yeah, hot girl summer is definitely in swing. Ava Max Getty Images It's a bird! It's a plane! It's... Ava Max! The Best New Artist nominee — who also performed on the pre-show — made her VMA debut looking simply heroic in a shiny superhero suit, complete with a red-hot cape. Lance Bass Getty Images Oh, Lance... you're tearin' up our hearts with this look. The former boy bander kept his color game strong by pairing his pretty pink suit with bold blue hair. Papa Smurf is shaking! Zara Larsson Getty Images It ain't Zara's fault that she was one of the prettiest pop stars on the carpet, looking divine in a ruffled, blush-colored gown and silver jewelry. DJ Khaled Getty Images They don't want Khaled to look this fresh on the red carpet! The Father of Asahd hitmaker brought the beach to Newark, opting for a summery and casual look in a floral-print button-up. H.E.R. Getty Images Perhaps channeling Britney Spears's 2001 "Slave 4 U" performance, H.E.R. brought her own snake to the VMAs, which she casually wrapped around her neck. And of course, she sported those signature black shades of hers. Diplo Getty Images Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus weren't the only cowboys on the carpet tonight — Diplo also sported a country-inspired look with subtle colorful details. Yeehaw!

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards have touched down at The Prudential Center in New Jersey, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night's biggest VMA moments!