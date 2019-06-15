All The Cutest Red Carpet Couples At The 2019 Movie & TV Awards

Getty Images

Love is in the air at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and we're not just talking about the Peter-and-Lara Jean kind of love.

The red carpet on Saturday night was packed with cute couples having a star-studded date night, and stylish squads who were the envy of everyone there. Check out the most picture-perfect twosomes and threesomes below, and see which ones bring home a Golden Popcorn trophy when the show airs on Monday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT!