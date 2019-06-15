All The Cutest Red Carpet Couples At The 2019 Movie & TV Awards

Love is in the air at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and we're not just talking about the Peter-and-Lara Jean kind of love.
The red carpet on Saturday night was packed with cute couples having a star-studded date night, and stylish squads who were the envy of everyone there. Check out the most picture-perfect twosomes and threesomes below, and see which ones bring home a Golden Popcorn trophy when the show airs on Monday, June 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT!
Lizzo and BazziGetty Images
Cutest. Performers. Ever. Before they take the stage at tonight's show, the "Juice" diva and "Paradise" crooner cozied up on the carpet, where Lizzo joked that their couple name is "Bazzo."
Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka, and Gavin LeatherwoodGetty Images
What Harvey-Sabrina-Nick love triangle?! The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-stars looked anything but hellish in their high-fashion ensembles — Ross's glittery stripes, Kiernan's Fendi print, and Gavin's lacy blouse were bold standout pieces.
Noah Centineo and his cameraGetty Images
It's a big night for the To All The Boys I've Loved Before leading man — he's nominated for Breakthrough Performance and Best Kiss — and he captured all the excitement with his hot date for the night: his camera.
Brett Dier and Haley Lu RichardsonGetty Images
The Five Feet Apart actress kept things weird with her boyfriend/ Jane the Virgin star, who turned heads in an awesomely colorful Batman suit.
James Blake and Jameela JamilGetty Images
OK, now here's an actual IRL couple for you. For their first-ever Movie & TV Awards, the English musician and The Good Place actress kept it classy in a pale blue blazer and a textured black mini dress, respectively.
Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah SchnappGetty Images
It's a Stranger Things squad night for Finn, Gaten, and Noah, who rocked mostly black and white — shout-out to Finn's Beetlejuice pants!
Ray J and his hat (and Princess Love)Getty Images
You've gotta love a man who can laugh at himself. The Love & Hip-Hollywood star is nominated this year for Most Meme-able Moment, after a hilarious scene where his hat kept changing positions on his head every time the camera cut back to him. To commemorate that viral moment, Ray J rocked an oversized animatronic beanie with a mind of its own. Pharrell's Grammy hat is shaking!
Nick Kroll and the Hormone MonstersGetty Images
The comedian brought not one, but two dates: his Big Mouth co-stars Connie and Maurice, a.k.a. the Hormone Monsters. The animated Netflix series is nominated for Best Show, which is nothing to be embarrassed about.
Laura and Vanessa MaranoGetty Images
We stan a stylish sister duo! Laura — who you last saw opposite Centineo in The Perfect Date — went boho-chic in a two-piece ensemble, while her big sis Vanessa stunned in an embellished mini.
Colton Underwood and Cassie RandolphGetty Images
The photogenic Bachelor couple stole some kisses on the red carpet, proving why their relationship was worth hopping a fence for.