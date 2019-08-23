J Balvin Parties With Lalo Ebratt And Reik In Vibrant 'Indeciso' Video

Vimeo

If this is the energy he brings to the VMAs, we're ready

J Balvin has a lot to celebrate these days, and he does exactly that in his latest video, for the party-ready Lalo Ebratt and Reik collaboration, "Indeciso."

The Colombian superstar — who's getting ready to make his VMA debut next week with a fiery live performance — stars in the vibrant clip, directed by Nuno. It starts out looking like some kind of rough and dusty Western, with shots of Balvin and Co. posted up at a roadside inn smack dab in the middle of the desert. But when a couple vans full of wildly stylish girls pull up, a dance party explodes in the sand, by the pool, in a junkyard... pretty much everywhere.

Quirky animated effects add even more color and texture to the summer fun, and Balvin injects serious swagger into the energetic track, which features a hook from Mexican trio Reik and half-sung, half-rapped bars from scene-stealer Lalo. Check it out below.

Besides performing at the VMAs next week, Balvin also has four nominations to his name: two for Best Latin, one for Best Dance, and one for Best Choreography. See him hit the stage when the show airs live on Monday (August 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT!