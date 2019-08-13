The VMAs Just Got A Lot Juicier: Camila, Shawn, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, And More Will Perform

Getty Images

You might want to sit down, because we're about to hit you with a TON of just-announced performers for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Seven (yes, seven) new acts for the August 26 show have been revealed, and they'll be bringing the juice, the bilingual bops, and the old town road along for the ride.

Taking the stage at this year's VMAs are (*drumroll please*) Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, and Shawn Mendes.

Of that group, Mendes is the only seasoned VMA performer — this will be the third year in a row that he's graced the stage, after singing "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" in 2017 and "In My Blood" (wet shirt and all) in 2018. The pop heartthrob is also looking to take home his first Moon Person; he's nominated for five awards, including Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Mendes's "Señorita" partner, Cabello, will perform at the awards show for the very first time. She's far from a VMA newbie, though — last year, Cabello won Artist of the Year and Video of the Year, for her smash hit "Havana." This year, she's nominated alongside Mendes in four categories, including Best Collaboration.

Meanwhile, Best Latin nominees Rosalía, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin will all make their VMA debuts, as will "Old Town Road" superstar Lil Nas X, who's up for eight awards, including Video of the Year and Song of the Year. And Lizzo — who's attended twice, and is nominated for Best New Artist and Push Artist of the Year — will undoubtedly keep things juicy for her first time on the VMA stage.

The night is clearly shaping up to be a memorable one, with this all-star lineup joining previously announced performer Taylor Swift and Video Vanguard recipient, Missy Elliott. And there are still more exciting announcements to come...

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Voting is now open at vma.mtv.com!