This Is How The Teen Mom OG Cast Reacted To Amber's Arrest

Amber was noticeably absent from Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG reunion due to her recent arrest (the aftermath was documented on the season finale).

"We have to point out we are missing one of the Teen Moms -- Amber is not here," host Dr. Drew stated during tonight's reunion, while seated with co-host Nessa as well as cast members Catelynn, Maci and Cheyenne. "She will join us in a special segment in Part 2."

So how did the women react when they learned of Amber's situation? Cate, for one, revealed she contacted Amber, and the two "talked for awhile."

"She was sad and scared," Cate explained. "I text her every day and [say], 'I'm thinking of you, I'm here for you' and things like that."

What did Maci have to say?