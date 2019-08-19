HBO

It's been a few months since Game of Thrones officially exited our lives, and getting over that breakup has been pretty traumatic.

Some fans were happy with the way it all ended, while others petitioned that the final season be redone entirely. Either way, you gotta hand it to the show's biggest moments, like how the Night King was eventually felled.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

Giphy

If you're all caught up, you likely remember that it was none other than Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) who ended up taking the Night King out for good. What's more, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) ended up as king, if you can believe that! Long story. It likely came as a shock that ol' Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wasn't the one to plunge the blade in the Night King instead, and for fans a little annoyed that it didn't happen, well...so is Kit!

“I was a bit pissed off, only because I wanted to kill the Night King," he divulged to The Hollywood Reporter about Arya's Night King eradication in the series' final season.

“I think I felt like everyone else did, in that it had been set up for a long time, and then I didn’t get to do it. But I was so happy for Maisie and Arya. I was secretly like, ‘I wanted to do that!'" Harington said.

“But it was a really great twist, and it tied up Maisie’s journey in a really beautiful way. Over the seasons, we’ve seen her build up these skills to become this hardened assassin, and she uses it all to kill our main antagonist.” All's well that ends well – and you had to know our little Arya needed an outlet for all that pent-up rage. What better the the dastardly Night King?

But Harington was sympathetic to others' plights on set, especially when it came to Emilia Clarke's dragon scenes. Despite not being all in on how uncomfortable it must have been to ride on the "dragon" on set, he soon realized how difficult it was when it was hit turn.

“I was on the back of that buck for longer than we filmed the entire ‘Battle of the Bastards’,” he said. “Emilia had been moaning about it for seasons, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. Whatever. You have not been through the mud in Northern Ireland. A buck in a nice warm room? Boo hoo,'" he teased. But he was about to learn that day.

“But she was absolutely right. It was horrific. It’s not acting at all. It is not acting, it never will be acting, and it is not what I’d signed up for… It is very uncomfortable as a man.” Um, yikes. Don't we know it? Harington almost lost a testicle while filming, so we're glad things didn't take a turn for the worse.

So, maybe some fans wish Jon had killed the Night King too. But what actually happened was still pretty badass – you won't find us complaining.