HBO

Game Of Thrones Is Over, And Here Are The Final Episode Reactions

It's over. Game of Thrones has officially come to a close, and the end came swiftly with fire and blood.

As with every single other episode of the six-episode Season 8, fans couldn't stop sharing their thoughts on the series finale, which contained more than a few surprising moments. If you still haven't had a chance to watch, we've got you covered with an exhaustive recap. For everyone else, what did fans think of the ending? Did it push the Game of Thrones faithful to sign that petition calling for a "remake," or did it meet or exceed expectations?

Here's how Game of Thrones fans around the world reacted to some of the episode's biggest moments.

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series finale of Game of Thrones.

As the final episode came to a close, Disney's Bob Iger, author Stephen King, rapper T-Pain, and even artists like Diplo took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the fantasy series' ending.

Iger thanked showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff as well as George R. R. Martin and HBO for making "one of the greatest television series ever created." Now it's time for Weiss and Benioff to march on off into Star Wars, natch.

Diplo referred back to an older tweet of his where he jokingly stated the show's ending would be more about the "friends" characters made along the way, referring to the fact that the Iron Throne is literally no more, thanks to Drogon.

Stephen King responded to a The AV Club writer's sentiments on a solo Arya show.

T-Pain thanked Twitter for letting him share the final episode with fans around the world.

Daenerys Targaryen was killed by Jon Snow during the episode, and it was a bit of a rough moment for some.

Some of the finale's most vocal critics came from the fact that Bran Stark was crowned king, which didn't sit well with many. TBH, we told you this would happen. Some fans were into it, and others...not so much.

Many fans found that the finale fell short of their expectations in general.

Whatever your feelings on the way the show ending, no one can deny that it was powerful and influential in that it got everyone to drop what they were doing most Sunday nights a season to talk about the latest in Westeros. And now that the show is over, we're really going to miss it.

Now if you'll excuse us, we have an entire box of tissues to go through.