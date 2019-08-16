Taylor Swift Takes Us To 'Bridge City' On 'Lover' — As Promised

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp)

Well, Swifties. The day has come. The title track for Taylor Swift's upcoming seventh album, Lover, is finally here, and if there's anything we know with absolute certainty, it's that the pop star is more in love now than she's ever been before.

With an old-school vibe that's both classic and timeless, "Lover" is so atmospheric in nature that it feels like we're being transported to a wedding reception at an odd hour — when the guests have already left, the flower arrangements are being towed away one by one, and the newlyweds are so smitten with each other that they didn't even notice the party has ended.

"We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January / This is our place, we make the rules," she sings in the very first verse. "And there's a dazzling haze, a mysterious way about you dear / Have I known you 20 seconds or 20 years?" The lyrics feel like vows, but not the generic ones you hear at most wedding ceremonies. Instead, these feel like the words that come afterward — when the happy couple gets a moment to themselves to express the depth of their love without fear of judgment or misunderstanding.

And let's not forget the bridge, which Swift herself called one of her "favorite bridges" because it really allowed her to go to "Bridge City." In it, she expresses her love with certainty. "Ladies and gentlemen, will you please stand? / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover." And since her loyal fans have stuck by her through her six-album journey of navigating heartbreak, she threw in a reminder that all the tears and bruised hearts along the way have been worth it: "My heart's been borrowed and yours has been blue / All's well that ends well to end up with you."

Watch the lyric video for 'Lover' up above, and get ready for the music video, which premieres on August 22 at 5 p.m. EST via YouTube Live.