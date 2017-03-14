Not only did Emma Watson win the first award of the night at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but she kicked things off on a most inspirational note.

The Beauty and the Beast actress deservedly won the award for Best Actor in a Movie, a category that had previously been split up according to gender. Winning the Golden Popcorn trophy, she explained, was meaningful to her because "the first acting award in history that doesn't separate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience. … Empathy and the ability to use your imagination should have no limits."

The actress — who previously won the MTV Trailblazer Award at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards — continued by explaining how proud she was to star as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

"I'm so proud to be a part of a film that celebrates diversity, literacy, inclusion, joy, and love, the way that this one does," she said.

Yep, she's still as much of a trailblazer as ever. Congrats on making history, Emma!