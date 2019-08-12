Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Separating After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

Getty Images

That's it. It's over. Love is dead. Everyone pack it up, we can't believe in that fairy tale any longer.

Why? Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are separating. After being married less than a year, the couple have called it quits, in a somewhat confusing turn of events. It's true, though – a representative for Cyrus confirmed the news in a statement to various publications, saying the pair have "agreed to separate at this time."

"Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy." Okay, so it's really happening – but we're still reeling over what could have lead to this.

On Saturday, it appeared there might be trouble in paradise when Miley was photographed without her wedding ring – but that was nothing, right? Celebs take photos without some of their jewelry all the time, no big deal. Except in this case, apparently it was a sign for what was to come.

According to a source from E!, the couple had been struggling for quite some time ahead of this difficult decision.

"They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven't felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year," said the source. "It's been a rough year." In the same statement, the insider added that the pair had been spending a lot of time apart, but that the split wasn't "messy," they've just decided they're at "different points in their lives."

Miley has since opened up about the separation with an Instagram post, where she cautions against "fighting evolution," quoting father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Previously, Cyrus was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como, as they cuddled and tanned at the Il Sereno hotel while hanging out with Miley's sister Brandi. Was this one of the signs things were souring between Miley and Liam, or was she just having fun? Is there something more serious going on? The pair haven't officially commented on their apparent hook-up just yet.

But to that end, others certainly have. Jenner took to Instagram with a comment on a photo of Miley and Kaitlynn, joking "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon." Miley wasn't having any of that, firing back a barb of her own: "go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

Cyrus recently spoke on her relationship for an Elle cover story, noting that her relationship was "unique," and that she was still "very sexually attracted to women," which we can definitely see that from these new developments. She summed up her pairing with Liam saying she feels that he has her back the most, noting that she "definitely doesn't fit into a stereotypical wife role."

But while Miley looks to be living it up after the separation, it doesn't seem Liam is ready to go out and mingle just yet. The Daily Mail spoke to the actor about the event, to which he responded "You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it, mate." This truly seems like a pretty painful separation all around.

It's definitely disappointing to see one of our favorite couples splitting up, but we wish nothing but the best for both Miley and Liam during this difficult time. Perhaps they'll meet again someday and feel like trying again – but for right now, we've got a few rewatches of The Last Song queued up.