Miley Cyrus Confirms Wedding To Liam Hemsworth With A Series Of Sweet Photos

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married! The bride had been wearing her engagement ring since 2016 after a quiet engagement.

Miley confirmed the news through a series of photos posted to her Instagram from their wedding day, Sunday, December 23 — one of which showing a lawfully wedded kiss and another with Liam's wedding band on full display. She captioned one shot "10 years later ....." as an homage to the couple's first meeting while co-starring in The Last Song.

Rumors of their marriage surfaced on Sunday night, when photos of what appeared to be their wedding popped up on social media. People posted screenshots of the actor in a tux and the singer in white getting ready to cute their cake. In another photo, Liam and his two brothers, Chris and Luke, took shots in front of Mr. and Mrs. balloons. The wedding is said to have taken place at Miley and Liam's home in Franklin, Tennessee.

The couple have faced their share of ups and downs recently. After having lost their Malibu home to the widespread wildfires in November — where only "love" survived — they pledged $500,000 to help rebuild their coastal city. Miley then embarked on an impressive media tour to tease her new album, promoted her new single with Mark Ronson, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," and dropped a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" with Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Of course, it is so like Miley and Liam to twist a negative into a positive. Over the course of their decade-long relationship, they've waded through some on-and-off territory, having broken up a year after their 2012 engagement and gotten back together sometime around 2015.

From these photos, it seems like Miley and Liam are happier than ever. Congrats to the newlyweds!