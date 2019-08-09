Blueface Links With Offset, Lil Pump, And More For First Project Of 2019

(Ser Baffo/Getty Images for BET)/(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)/(John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Fresh from being introduced as a member of XXL's 2019 Freshman Class, Blueface is on a mission to prove to any and everyone that he is the best lyricist of his generation. He's released a new EP, Dirt Bag, his first full-length project of the year. What's better than eight Blueface tracks that could make his case on eight separate occasions? Consisting of both old and new tracks, this looks to be the soundtrack of the end of summer, and quite possibly, a signal that these leisurely months should be extended.

Dirt Bag is a hilarious statement because Blueface has never tried to be the likable, charismatic rapper. He just is and it's been working tremendously for him so far. So that "anything goes" atmosphere extends to the EP and its collection of lively, uncompromising tunes. It contains the recently released braggadocious cut "Bussdown" that features Offset, the sensual Father's Day anthem "Daddy' with Rich The Kid, and even slightly older records like "Bleed It." In addition to the previously announced guests, there's The Game on "Stop Cappin," Lil Pump on "Bussin," and Mozzy on "Gang." It's a compact package, but one busting out the seams with large personalities and even bigger performances.

Blueface released two mixtapes in 2018, Famous Cryp and Two Coccy. Earlier this year, he was featured on G-Eazy's "West Coast" with AllBlack and YG.

Listen to Blueface's new EP up above.