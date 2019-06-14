Blueface And Rich The Kid Say Happy Father's Day To Themselves On 'Daddy'

(Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

With Father's Day around the corner, Blueface has released "Daddy" with Rich the Kid. But it's not the kind of introspective examination of the paternal presence that you'd expect.

Instead, the two rappers drop a braggadocios summer anthem that sees them as the father figures. It's hilarious and perfectly timed, and for certain — like other Blueface songs — to become a song for the summer.

It's impossible to listen to "Daddy" and not want to dance. It's like "Thotiana" on steroids, only without YG or Cardi B. But that's alright, because Blueface by himself is a loose rocket shooting around the atmosphere; he just exudes nonstop energy. Rich the Kid joins in and rides the bouncing bass, doing what he does best: telling you what kind of garments he has and what brand of car he drives that you don't have. He's a master bragger — the Michael Scott of boasting.

Blueface's latest comes a month after "Stop Cappin" released. He's getting ready to head out on the Buss Down Tour with artists like Asian Doll, NLE Choppa, and Sada Baby. Last month, he got his "Buss Down" on in G Eazy's video for "West Coast."

Listen to "Daddy" up above and prepare for Father's Day!