Loose Lips: Ex On The Beach's Marie Talks About That 'Unexpected' Kiss With Devin

Watch a brand-new sneak peek now!

Marie is up for a Challenge to ensure her ex Devin is not her next -- and she's made it abundantly clear she wants to "claim her man." And in a sneak peek of this week's Ex on the Beach -- airing on its new night! -- the Real Worlder is opening up about why she is attracted to the Are You the One? alum.

http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/z0kskz/ex-on-the-beach-marie-s-persistence-with-devin-is-paying-off

"It's like the yin and the yang," Marie tells Shannon in the clip above. "He's smart, he's witty. I get him -- I laugh at his jokes. [And] he gets me."

Chuckling is important. So was that Cut Ceremony smooch she calls "unexpected." So what does she have to say about the lip lock -- and what is she looking for in a future partner? Watch Marie tell all in the video, and don't miss her (and Devin and everyone else) on Ex on the Beach on its new night and time: Thursdays at 9/8c!