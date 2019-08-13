Loose Lips: Ex On The Beach's Marie Talks About That 'Unexpected' Kiss With Devin

Marie is up for a Challenge to ensure her ex Devin is not her next -- and she's made it abundantly clear she wants to "claim her man." And in a sneak peek of this week's Ex on the Beach -- airing on its new night! -- the Real Worlder is opening up about why she is attracted to the Are You the One? alum.

"It's like the yin and the yang," Marie tells Shannon in the clip above. "He's smart, he's witty. I get him -- I laugh at his jokes. [And] he gets me."

Chuckling is important. So was that Cut Ceremony smooch she calls "unexpected." So what does she have to say about the lip lock -- and what is she looking for in a future partner? Watch Marie tell all in the video, and don't miss her (and Devin and everyone else) on Ex on the Beach on its new night and time: Thursdays at 9/8c!