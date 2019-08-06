No Big Deal, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Mansion Shopping

Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are looking for some new digs.

But not just any house will do. The pair, with a combined net worth of $53 million, are looking to purchase a mansion in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The newlyweds are on the market seeking a home in either Beverly Hills or Bel Air that they've budgeted around $20 million for.

According to TMZ, Jonas sold off his Beverly Hills home for $6.9 million in July, which featured an astonishing 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and an infinity pool (just for him at the time.) With Priyanka on board, and the idea of an impending family later on down the line, there's no telling what their new home together will feature.

The pair won't be locking in a purchase any time soon, it looks like. The Jonas Brothers' impending Happiness Begins tour is about to kick off in Miami, Florida and the Jonas Brothers will be touring all the way through February 22, 2020. So their schedule is pretty packed, but that hasn't kept this couple from seeing what's out there. And while they aren't in any rush to have kids, they're still thinking about it in the future, according to a source via Entertainment Tonight.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority," said the source. "Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious of how much time the tour takes up."

It's good to see the duo out and about planning for their future, though we can't help but be curious about their prospective homes or what they've crossed off during the search. In the area they're seeking, that type of home is going to be expensive anyway, but we can't wait to see what kind of Jonas-Chopra charm they imbue their new base of operations with.