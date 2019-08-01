Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Aren't In A Hurry To Have Kids

Getty Images

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may make one amazing couple, but when it comes to parenthood, the pair aren't stressing it.

You may think that now that the pair have been wed for a whopping six months now, the subject of children has probably been addressed. And you'd be right, but here's the thing: it's not really on their radar right now.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority," divulged Entertainment Tonight's source about the matter. "Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up." Nick is set to go off on tour with his brothers starting on August 7, so he's got a lot on his plate.

It makes total sense. They haven't even been married for a year yet, and even though they've been dating far longer than they've been married, now certainly doesn't seem like the best time for them to go starting a family, especially when Nick is about to be gone on the reg with his bros for the tour. Instead, they're taking a "wait and see approach," saying they'll just roll with the punches and take a "when it happens, it happens" approach.

"Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids," continued ET's source. "They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. The couple is okay with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing." Nothing wrong with that at all.

But while they're not thinking about attempting to accelerate the process at all, Priyanka has made it very clear that she's definitely looking to become a mother when she feels she's ready.

“I want to change the world a little bit," she explained in the July issue of InStyle. "My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something," she started. "I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

Given Priyanka's list of achievements thus far, we don't think she'll have trouble impressing her kids years on down the line – after all, who can say they're both a successful actress, philanthropist, and married a Jonas Brother?