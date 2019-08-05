Lili Reinhart Posts 'Sappy' Birthday Poem For Cole Sprouse

Getty Images

You, like the rest of the world, are probably under the impression that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse broke up.

Fan-favorite IRL Riverdale couple Sprousehart is (probably) no more, at least according to the lengthy cover story from W Magazine in which the pair were interviewed separately, which both parties posted with their own biting captions, and which did not actually speak on whether they were together or not.

But wait, are they no more? Honestly, we really have no clue anymore, because things like this keep happening, and we have no idea how to feel about it.

Lili posted an incredibly sweet birthday tribute to Cole on Instagram, calling it a "sappy nighttime birthday poem," which is just as adorable as it sounds. It goes a little something like this:

"I tried to find a poem

that I could send to you.

Because my words were failing me.

But I searched and found nothing that did you justice.

All of these love poems can’t get it right.

No one else’s words could ever fit.

They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you."

But here's the thing: this doesn't sound like the type of poem that one half of a former couple would post about their ex, right? Or maybe...it does? We're still very much confused about whether the pair actually broke up, and neither party has outright acknowledged it – unless the caption saying none of us "knew shit" about them for W Magazine was an implication that yes, they're still together, no matter what we thought to be true.

The Riverdale cast certainly freaked out about the duo's article, with Madelaine Petsch saying she was "blown away," with the rest of the crew on group chat discussing how similarly stunned they were by the events that unfolded. But what is the truth?

Lili and Cole, you're gonna have to give us something more to go on than this.