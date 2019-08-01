The Riverdale Cast 'Freaked Out' Over Lili And Cole's Cover Story

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

'We all got on the group text like, ‘Oh my god! That was so cool!'

If you haven't yet had your moment of silence over the apparent (?) end of Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse's relationship, go ahead and pour one out for Sprousehart. Probably.

We're still a little unsure if the pair actually split ways, but it certainly seems that way, especially after they released a shocking cover story with W Magazine only a few days after the supposed breakup. The pair posted images from the shoot with their own very snarky captions, implying no one actually "knew shit," which also seemed to imply they were still together?

Anyway, if you thought your reaction (and the Riverdale fanbase) was extreme, just think about how the actual Riverdale cast reacted – the people in the middle of the whole thing.

It looks like the cast's group chat (aww!) positively exploded in resonse to the big reveal. Madelaine Petsch was particularly stunned by the response to the W Magazine story, as was the rest of the cast.

"With that caption, I [was] blown away. I loved it. We all got on the group text like, ‘Oh my god! That was so cool!’” shared Petsch in an interview with Access Hollywood. “I love them. I don’t even know how they come up with this stuff. I was so in awe of that moment.”

The article itself doesn't confirm or deny reports that the couple has broken up. Instead, it makes a small note the both Sprouse and Reinhart simply opted to answer questions independently of each other. Sprouse insisted it was because they still wanted to be seen as individuals.

"We're not fighting with the idea that people group us together, but we are paired up a lot," he said. "We're acknowledging that we're in a relationship, but it's a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities."

Whatever ended up happening between the two (and we hope there's some small shred of hope for them getting back together), they sure have left an intriguing wave of emotions behind in their wake.