BTS Joins Forces With UNICEF For New Anti-Bullying Video

BigHit Entertainment

BTS is working to spread their message of love and kindness as part of a new video released in tandem with UNICEF.

The new clip, released on the International Day of Friendship (July 30) debuted as part of UNICEF's #ENDviolence campaign. It's a tender, emotional clip that shows off various scenes of violence and bullying among youth, set to the 2018 BTS hit "Answer: Love Myself."

It's a bit difficult to watch as you see young people faced with bullying on a daily basis, but everything changes when the power of kindness begins to transform their lives. Later in the clip, these youths' emotional turmoil quickly transforms when they're shown kindness, love, and compassion by their peers.

"Choose respect. Choose support. Choose kindness," urges the moving video. It's the newest addition to the BTS Love Myself campaign, which originally debuted in November 2017. Created in an effort to raise awareness around bullying and violence, it's since raised around $2 million since debuting.

“Our Love Myself campaign is all about encouraging every young person to find the love from within themselves and spreading that love to others,” said BTS of the anti-bullying initiative in a statement. “We want everyone to take part in ending violence by sharing love and kindness.”

“Every day, students face a range of violent acts, from bullying and physical attacks to corporal punishment, sexual assault and harassment online,” said UNICEF executive director Henrietta Fore in a statement. “By being kind, children and young people can show their support for each other and brighten someone’s day. We’re grateful to BTS for their continued commitment to making sure that no child is afraid to go to school.”

The video is certainly inspirational. Here's hoping it reaches the people it needs to so it can help brighten someone's day and inspire others to be kind.