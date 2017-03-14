BTS On Why Their Music Speaks To Young People And Their Collaborative Creative Process

BigHit Entertainment

During an intimate Q&A in Los Angeles, the South Korean boy band say they want to 'reassure' young people through music

By Joshua Calixto

By all accounts, South Korean artists BTS are already on top of the world. Fresh off four sold-out Staples Center performances and yet another Billboard chart-topping album with Love Yourself: Answer, the group has nothing left to prove to its fervent ARMY fan base, which seems to grow in numbers and intensity with every new release.

Still, despite BTS' remarkable talent for amassing what has been called "the largest, most enthusiastic niche audience in the country," the group is still technically catering to a niche. Even now, as the group continues to break sales and engagement numbers, it's remarkably difficult to find mainstream spaces that take the group as seriously as their fans do.

Luckily for the 200 fans in attendance, Tuesday night's "A Conversation With BTS" event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles broke that mold with a series of questions that dug deep, covering the group's artistic intent, their collaborative tendencies, and what drives them to keep moving forward.

The event was full of sights we rarely get to see in the group’s North American tours: not only was the ARMY audience near-dead silent throughout the discussion as a show of respect, but even BTS themselves looked completely at ease, with pensive rapper Suga stepping up to tag-team questions with fellow emcee (and then-birthday boy) RM.

Moderated by Grammy Museum Artistic Director Scott Goldman, here's what we learned about the group and their creative process during the revealing discussion: