Kid Cudi Is Soaring Into Space With New Entergalactic Album And TV Show

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Not only is Kid Cudi coming out with a new album named Entergalatic (an awesome spelling of the word, by the way), he's also bringing his talents to a new Netflix show that he's executive producing, starring, and writing. He announced the news today, sending the world into collective shock. While neither the album or the show have release dates yet, it's more than enough to hold the world over until they come out.

Entergalactic is a new Cudi album with a twist. It will also serve as the soundtrack to his new show, an animated adult series that will be exclusive to Netflix. black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris will be an executive producer of it along with Ian Edelmen of How To Make It In America. There are so many possibilities for a Cudi album, let alone an album that is a soundtrack to a show that he's going to star in and produce. We're on the moon just thinking about it.

Cudi revealed earlier this year he felt "reborn" after going to rehab for suicidal urges. He collaborated with Kanye West for Kids See Ghosts that dropped in 2018. Now, it looks like the next chapter of the Cudi story unfolds.