The King's Man Reveals The Kingsman Organization In Its Infancy

20th Century Fox

The cleverly-titled The King's Man, the prequel to the raucous, violent Kingsman movie series, has just seen the debut of its first trailer. From the look of things, it's going to be a pretty wild ride.

You may already be well aware that this particular entry doesn't actually feature series favorites Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. Yes, get the weeping out of your system now. Don't cry too hard now, though – they're coming back for a third Kingsman entry.

However, it does star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gemma Arterton, Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, and Djimon Hounsou, most of whom you'll see in this first bit of footage, making it look effortless to be totally awesome.

Against the backdrop of world War I, Ralph Fiennes' character works alongside protege Harris Dickinson, advising him that war needn't be fought in the trenches.

"Real power is not found running off to war," Fiennes says. "Real power lies in understanding who it is you're truly fighting, and how they can be defeated." Fascinating words spoken there, but who, exactly, is the true enemy here?

Well, technically, it looks like the movie follows “a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds” while the “gather to plot a war to wipe out millions.” Of course, it falls on the Kingsman agency to put a stop to this mess. It's hard to say at this point if it'll contain the same tongue-in-cheek humor, gritty violence, and schemes of the movies that came before it (in the real world), but if it's a Kingsman movie, ever how slight, it should deliver in those departments in droves.

20th Century Fox

The first bit of footage for the show is flashy and all, but we don't get to see a whole lot of what to expect from the narrative. Even so, it certainly looks like a raucous good time.

You can settle in with The King's Man when it heads to theaters on February 14, 2020. Surely a great Valentine's Day date movie choice.