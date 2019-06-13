Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Taron Egerton And Elton John Take On The Icon's Legacy In Glitzy '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' Video

Back in April, ahead of the launch of the new Elton John biopic Rocketman, star Taron Egerton told MTV News how his impressions of and experiences working with the icon himself helped shaped the film. "He's just been the most amazing person to work with on this journey," Egerton said. "There's never been anything I can't ask him."

In addition to spending time together during the making of the movie, the pair have also done plenty to showcase their musical synergy as well. In February, they teamed up for a joint performance of "Tiny Dancer" at an Oscar party and hit the stage together as part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour earlier this month.

It feels nice, then, to see the pair take on John's immense legacy in the new video for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," their collaboration from the film's soundtrack.

To back up, it's important to note that Egerton's portrayal of John in Rocketman featured him doing all his own singing — a feat you can hear on the soundtrack. "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," a fizzy soul number written by John and longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin specifically for the soundtrack, comes in at the end and finds Egerton singing alongside the film's legendary subject.

The video further showcases the link between Egerton's portrayal and John's actual life, littered with photographs from the '70s and their counterpart scenes in the film. It also boasts some sweet scenes from inside the studio during the song's recording, which add a nice human balance to the glitzy, glimmering, larger-than-life grandeur of John's entire career.

"He's a very candid, heart-on-his-sleeve man," Egerton said in that same MTV News interview earlier this year. You can hear it in John's voice on this song — a sound complemented nicely by Egerton's own.

Watch the video above, and catch it on mtvU and MTV Live today (June 13) as well. Rocketman is in theaters now.