Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant's Kayla Sessler Welcomes Second Child

Izaiah is officially a big brother!

Kayla Sessler is now a young teen mom to two kiddos.

The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast member and her beau Luke just welcomed a baby girl Ariah Jordynn. Izaiah is officially a big brother -- and no longer an only child!

"Ariah Jordynn Davis," Kayla captioned the photograph above of her newborn. "5:10pm 7 lbs. even 20 inches," she added.

Kayla also posted an image from the hospital before Ariah made her big debut and added "Baby time."

Kayla first announced that she was pregnant back in February, and one month later, she and Luke learned that they would have a "lil princess." Basketball-themed reveal and all (as seen below). And now Luke's "twin" (Kayla's words!) is here!

Offer your congrats to Kayla on her growing brood, and stay with MTV News for more Young and Pregnant updates!