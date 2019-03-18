Prince Or Princess: Young And Pregnant Cast Member Kayla Sessler Is Having A...

Kayla Sessler is in the middle of her second young and pregnant journey -- and the MTV cast member found out the sex of her baby-on-the-way this past weekend.

"Are you team boy or girl," Kayla captioned the photograph above, with soon-to-be big brother Izaiah and beau Luke at the family's gender reveal bash. And before long, the trio -- and their loved ones -- learned that they would be welcoming a Kayla mini-me into the world.

"I know you guys see that pink powder on the ground. We can’t wait for our lil princess to get here," she captioned the sweet snap above.

So how did they find out the life-changing news? Watch the clip below to see the announcement unfold, and stay with MTV News as Kayla celebrates her upcoming arrival.