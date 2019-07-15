It's Official: MTV And Sean 'Diddy' Combs Confirm Making The Band Return

Prince Williams/Wireimage

Sean "Diddy" Combs confessed he was "on the fence" about bringing Making the Band back to MTV after he revealed the network approached him about partnering for a return of the series, as seen in the video below.

And now, MTV and Diddy, the entertainment titan responsible for the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists, are reuniting to discover the next breakout superstars in MTV’s Making the Band. Someone get us some Junior's Cheesecake, please.

The news, which Diddy confirms in his "decision" clip above, comes following Combs'social media firestorm by suggesting the idea of the show’s return. Making the Band is set to bow on MTV in 2020.

Combs also revealed open call casting across all major social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, by uploading a video submission using #MTBCasting. Casting opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Contestants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to comply with the eligibility requirements and all rules.

MTV is also bringing on music performance app Smule to launch the Making the Band campaign, a first-of-its-kind feature offering fans a curated playlist of songs to choose from to create video auditions that can be shared across social media.

The history of MTB: The series first premiered on MTV in 2002 with Combs at the helm. The show quickly became a breakthrough concept in music and television that chronicled the real-life drama and intimate journeys of chart-topping musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang. Under Combs’ tutelage, Making the Band changed the game for the music-competition genre, creating some of the most memorable and buzzed-about moments in popular culture.

