Is Diddy Bringing Making The Band Back To MTV?

FOX via Getty Images

Diddy sought out to assemble and mentor three diverse musical acts during his run as the fearless leader of Making the Band. But could the mogul -- who made his debut with the show on MTV in 2002 -- be back on this network molding and shaping superstars once again?

"Something interesting happened this morning that I need to share with you guys," Diddy begins in the Instagram video above. "Years ago, I did something that will go down in television history -- this show called Making the Band."

Oh, we haven't forgotten.

Back to Diddy's clip -- and Diddy's current (and intriguing) situation with regards to the hit competition series.

"MTV called me out of nowhere and was like, 'Hey, what do you think about partnering and bringing Making the Band back?" he says.

But Diddy claims "he's on the fence about it." There's more: He tweeted about this development as well and responded to an old exchange between Seth Rogen and Wale:

So, MTV responded to him:

And so did Seth Rogen and Wale:

So if you want your Making the Band, Diddy has a request: Respond to him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with #IWantMyMTB -- and tell him why. Then stay with MTV News for any Making the Band developments...