The Riverdale Cast Honors Luke Perry As They Return To Work

Getty Images

The cast of Riverdale are hard at work on season four, as well as their tribute to Hollywood legend and fallen star Luke Perry, who passed away at 52 in March 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Though we've yet to see the actual episode, those involved haven't been shy about sharing sneak peeks at the cast's efforts to make it one of the most memorable yet.

Mädchen Amick (Alice Cooper) posted a sweet snap of the cast and crew working on the first episode of season four, which is said to honor Perry, who played Fred Andrews. The photo finds most of the cast gathered around for a table read, including KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, as well as a few others seated around the room.

“There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back ❤ #wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread,” Madchen wrote.

In June, Aguirre-Sacasa shared the title page of the episode's script, called "In Memoriam." There, he called it "the most important episode of Riverdale we'll do this year."

The cast has yet to share how they'll tackle Perry's passing in the series, but Aguirre-Sacasa previously shared in an interview with ET Online that it would be acknowledged "at the top" of the season.

"We knew we had to honor Luke and address Luke's death on the show," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "When Luke had passed, we had already pretty much plotted out the end of this season and written the end of this season. Rather than try to squeeze something in and potentially not get it right, we thought, 'Let's take a beat and let's figure out really what would be the best way to honor Luke and to honor the character of Fred, and let's do it at the top of season four.'"

Whatever the cast chooses to do in remembrance of Perry, we'll be cheering them on as it all plays out. The fourth season is set to debut on October 9.