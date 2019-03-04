Luke Perry, Star Of 90210 And Riverdale, Dead At 52

Getty Images

The actor will be remembered for his decades-spanning career

Luke Perry died on Monday (March 4) surrounded by family and friends days after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old.

The actor will be remembered for his decades-spanning career, from his big break throughout the 90s with his starring role as teen dream Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, through his current role as one of Riverdale's most prominent Riverdaddies, Fred Andrews, father to KJ Apa's Archie.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” his rep told Variety in a statement. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday (February 27) after suffering a "massive stroke," TMZ had reported. He remained under observation at the hospital, where he was sedated.

Since news of his condition broke, the actor's current and former co-stars posted messages of love and strength. Now, those notes have turned reflective. "My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry," his Riverdale love Molly Ringwald wrote.

Meanwhile, his 90210 co-star Ian Ziering offered a prayer.

"Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind."

Perry is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack.