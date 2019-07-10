'My Heart Is Racing': Mike Faces His Sentencing In This Jersey Shore Sneak Peek

The Jersey Shore group has learned that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with family by your side. And when brand-new episodes of Family Vacation debut tomorrow, Mike will have his MTV clan in tow at some incredibly important personal events. First up: his sentencing.

"My heart is racing right now, but at the end of the day, I have to be prepared to hold my head high and face whatever's coming," he says in the sneak peek above as he enters the courthouse. "All of the things I've been through the past couple of years has gotten me ready for this day."

But before he hears his fate, how is he preparing for his upcoming nuptials? And how is he celebrating his engagement and the "wedding process"? Watch the video to find out, and do not miss the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation tomorrow at 8/7c.