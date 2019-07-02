Getty Images

When you’re as famous and as effortlessly cool as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, perhaps starting times are just a suggestion.

The pair were in attendance at Dior's ultra-fashionable 2019 fall-winter haute couture show, except they didn't quite make it on time. Instead, they were, shall we say, fashionably late.

A lengthy 45 minutes after the show was scheduled to start, with confused attendees and showgoers trying to figure out what was going on with a flurry of camera lights flashing and the house lights going down before a couple attending the show were even seated. It was Priyanka and Nick, making one hell of an entrance and looking amazing while doing it.

Getty Images

The pair, fresh from attending the wedding celebration of Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, ended up making the star-studded celebrity attendees of the show wait nearly an hour before things could get underway. Some of those lucky enough to hit up the Dior show included Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and actress Shailene Woodley.

The pair weren't about to let the flurry of attention surrounding their grand entrance take them away from friends, though. Priyanka took some time out to pose with Gal and she and hubby Jonas were snapped several times together from within the venue showing off their classy outfits for the occasion, with Priyanka in a flowing green gown and Nick in an all black trousers and jacket ensemble – all Dior, of course.

It's been an exciting weekend and subsequent week for the Jonas brothers and their spouses, with one whirlwind adventure in Paris to another. Only this couple could make a whole room of celebrity attendees feel super okay about waiting for them to enter the room, too, which if you ask us is a whole mood. Keep on workin' it, Priyanka and Nick!