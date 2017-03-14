Shailene Woodley Fights For Survival In Exclusive Adrift Trailer

STXfilms

What lengths would you go to survive? In Adrift, Tami (Shailene Woodley) and Richard's (Sam Claflin) romantic sea adventure turns catastrophic when a Category 5 hurricane devastates the young couple's yacht, leaving them stranded in the middle of the ocean with Richard on the brink of death. It's up to Tami to fix the boat and traverse the seas to safety before they run out of time.

So, yeah, this movie is not for the faint of heart — or for people terrified of boats, water, and/or chapped lips.

The dramatic new trailer for Baltasar Kormákur's Adrift, premiering exclusively on MTV News, puts Tami's harrowing survival story at the forefront.

Based on the real-life Tami Oldham Ashcraft's memoir, Red Sky in Mourning: The True Story of a Woman's Courage and Survival at Sea, Adrift is part romantic drama, part survivalist tale. Though, from the looks of the trailer, it does appear to stray a bit from its powerful source material; Ashcraft's fiancé, Richard Sharp, died at sea, having been ripped from the deck of the ship during the hurricane, and his body was never found. Ashcraft survived 41 days at sea alone.

As to whether Adift plans to go that devastating route — after all, Richard does forewarn Tami of the "hallucinations — we'll have to wait and see.

Adrift arrives in theaters on June 1.