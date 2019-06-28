'Pretty Little Liars' Alum Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant

(Presley Ann/Getty Images for Patrick Ta Beauty)

Get ready, Pretty Little Liars fans, because another little liar is on the way. Shay Mitchell is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel, and on Friday (June 28), she took to Instagram, as well as her brand new YouTube channel, to make the exciting announcement.

"When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready," the 32-year-old said in the roughly two-minute-long YouTube video. "... I didn't want to come out on social media so early on."

Mitchell knows the risk of sharing news like this early on. Back in January, the actor revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2018. But now, it seems that she's officially ready to give fans an inside look at her pregnancy journey.

In addition to the announcement, the video includes adorable behind-the-scenes footage of Shay's experience thus far, including a clip from one of her ultrasound appointments, as well as some amazing shots of her growing baby bump. But just because pregnancy is beautiful doesn't mean it's not also hard, and Shay doesn't want to sugarcoat any of it. "I think pregnancy is awesome," she said. "... But it's also really fucking lonely."

In an effort to keep things 100 percent real with her fans, the You actor decided that there's no better time than now to launch a pregnancy series on YouTube, which she's calling — drumroll please — Almost Ready. Why? Well, because a simple Instagram announcement just didn't feel like quite the right move. "It didn't feel right to just put up a photo and be like, 'I'm pregnant,' and to have people just think that everything has been peaches and rainbows. This is real life and I want people to come along with me on this journey in real time."

She did, however, supplement this announcement with a glowy Instagram photo that shows off her bump in all its glory. "Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?" she wrote. Yes, that's exactly what that means.

Wondering how you can follow along with Shay's pregnancy journey? Almost Ready will premiere every other Wednesday beginning July 17, so we only have a few weeks to go.