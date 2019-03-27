Netflix

Everything We Know About You Season 2 So Far

People just can't get enough of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). And while their complete devotion to a serial killer should be questioned, that's not stopping Netflix from serving up a second helping of TV's creepiest bachelor.

Netflix's newly acquired macabre psychological thriller You was a runaway hit when it hit the streaming service late last year, fresh from Lifetime. You quickly elevated to binge-worthy status thanks to the drama's roller coaster ride filled with lies, stalking, and the most alluring serial killer the world's seen since Dexter.

As soon as the first season wrapped, viewers wanted more. Luckily, there's a second season coming. Although you can't tune in just yet, it'll be hitting Netlix — this time as a Netflix Original — very soon. Here's everything we know about You Season 2 so far.

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for the first season of You.

The show's currently in production

Netflix took to social media to let fans of You know that Season 2 officially went into production on February 15, just a day after Valentine's Day — because, you know, Joe is such a romantic. We got a few sneak peeks from some of the cast at the table read. As it stands, they're still shooting the season, so we might be looking at the show being finished a few months from now... hopefully.

Penn Badgley is returning to reprise the role of Joe

Yep, Joe is coming back for an encore. Badgley will reprise the role in an effort to make absolutely everyone as uncomfortable as humanly possible. Though, his casting was probably a given by now — because he practically makes the series, and the actor's social media presence IRL is even more swoon-worthy

There's a host of new (and old) characters joining the cast

Victoria Pedretti, also known as Nell from Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, will be joining the second season of You. She'll be playing Love Quinn, an aspiring chef working to rise through the ranks as a produce manager at a grocery store. When she meets Joe, she takes a particular interest in him that we'll see play out throughout the season — and it looks like she could very well be filling the Beck-shaped hole left in Joe's life.

Comedian Chris D'Elia (Undateable) was recently tapped, via Deadline, to play Henderson, a comedian with a penchant for black Ray-Bans and expensive shoes. It's unclear if he'll play a similar role to the one he was given in the novel the season is based on (Hidden Bodies), but it sounds like he'll represent the world-weary hipster the show will be looking for to balance out its "good vs. evil" concept.

Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham) will be joining the case in a recurring role as Will, who's described as a "thoughtful, personable, and highly intelligent guy." Unfortunately, he soon becomes "trapped in a bad situation." Such as befriending Joe? That's a bad time for everyone. The Penguin (Taylor's role on Gotham) could end up being buddy buddy with another kind of villain outside the confines of the gritty city.

Russian Doll star Charlie Barnett has also joined the cast as Love's best friend, Gabe. We don't know much else about Gabe, but after seeing Barnett's emotional range in Russian Doll, we're intrigued to see more.

There's also rumblings that Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) will have a significant part to play in the season, as she's been promoted to a series regular. That means we should be learning a thing or two more about Joe's checkered past, or at least we hope so.

Joe is eventually going to have to answer to the crimes of his past

Everything Joe did in Season 1 — like, say, stalking and eventually murdering Beck — will come back to haunt him, including framing Dr. Nicky (John Stamos) for murder and the untimely death of fan-favorite Peach Salinger (Shay Mitchell). We don't know what exactly will be Joe's downfall, or if Joe will face any repercussions for his heinous actions. But that tension should ratchet up quickly as we continue to wonder what might befall our wicked narrator.

Much of the season will play out in Los Angeles

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Sera Gamble discussed the happenings of Hidden Bodies. The second season is meant to reflect the book, which finds Joe traveling to L.A. It sounds like a terrible idea for him, and it sort of is.

He makes his way there and becomes instantly disgusted by the culture. For example: Things like the way someone drinks their Diet Dr. Pepper, ties their hair in a bun, and lifts their shirt to show off their stomach is "why you have to kill people," Joe says in the novel. We're, uh, not inclined to agree, but you do you, Joe.

There's still no release date yet

Unfortunately, there's no release date for Season 2 — yet. According to the official You Instagram page, we can look forward to it "coming soon." Given the announcements we're seeing about the new characters and actors attached to the series though, it's possible we could see it sooner rather than later.

From everything we can ascertain about the new season, You is once again going to deliver spine-tingling chills and light the internet ablaze with think pieces. Will Penn Badgley outdo himself this time? Probably.

You's second season will be airing on Netflix soon, and we'll make sure to keep you up to date on when to clear your schedule and settle in for a night with Mr. Goldberg (at your own risk, of course).