Kit Harington Makes A Generous Donation To A Fan-Made Fundraiser From Beyond The Wall

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

After watching Kit Harington play the role of Jon Snow for a decade on Game of Thrones, fans have inevitably developed a certain love for him and his character. And to show their appreciation for all his hard work and dedication over the course of eight seasons, a group of devoted GoT fans created a fundraiser in his honor. And now, Harington himself has donated to the amazing cause.

Once the actor saw that a group of loyal fans began raising money on JustGiving.com for the U.K. charity Royal Mencap Society in his name, he donated over $9K to help them achieve their £50,000 target, which comes to around $63,000. The charity, which Harington has supported in the past, helps people with learning disabilities by offering them support in various areas of their lives.

The fundraiser's description is, well, nothing if not accurate, and their desire to give back to a cause close to Kit's heart is extremely admirable. "Kit Harington has given so much to the fans of Game of Thrones over the past decade playing the King in the North, Jon Snow," the page reads. "He absolutely nailed his performance and we loved every second of screentime we had with him. ... To show our gratitude, /r/Freefolk and other fans want to contribute to the charity Mencap, which Kit has been supporting for several years."

The fundraiser was initially developed when the news surfaced that Harington checked into a wellness center to treat "personal issues" following Game of Thrones's ending. And not only did the actor show his gratitude by donating a very generous sum of money to the cause, but he also composed a sweet message for the thoughtful fans behind the fundraising effort: "To those of you who set this page up in my name and to those of you who contributed and left messages, please accept my deepest and most heartfelt thank you. This donations page lifted my heart and brought tears to my eyes, what a beautiful gift to receive."

But, of course, the King in the North couldn't sign off without referencing one of the most famed phrases from the HBO series. "Mencap is truly a wonderful charity and the money given here will go to the most incredible cause. With love and respect from beyond the wall... Kit x." We're not crying — you are! (OK, fine. We are a little.)