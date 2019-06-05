Future Preps Us For The Future With 'Save Me' New Music Tease

David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)

The return of Future is almost here. The rapper took to Instagram to announce that he's dropping something on Friday. Whether it's an album or just a song, it's not immediately clear (though it's very likely an album). But what is crystal clear is that in addition to the summer of the Hot Girl and the season of the City Girls, Future's newest reign is now here. Again.

Future's surprise Instagram post outlined the surprise announcement. "Title: SAVE ME Artist: Future Hendrix Date of Release: June 7777777," the post reads. The picture itself is of a distorted cover featuring a messy mix of blacks, whites, and oranges. There's a roughly drawn cross and a picture of a mysterious woman in black and white. Taken together, it looks demonic. This must be the dark realm that Future needs saving from.

A return for Future implies that he's been gone for a while, but he hasn't been missing in action for that long. He released his seventh studio album, The Wizrd, in January. Before that, he released Wrld on Drugs with Juice Wrld and Beast Mode 2 in 2018.