Wild 'N Out Is Going Old School vs. New School For Monumental Season 15

Wild 'N Out is about to get schooled.

VH1 announced today that the hit series Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out will commemorate its monumental 15th season with dynamic battles between the Old School and New School. This season, beginning April 21 on VH1, will feature an incredible roster including T.I., Chance the Rapper, Da Baby, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Sisqo, Tommy Davidson, Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, Marsai Martin, MC Lyte, Miles Brown, Montel Williams, Bone Thugs, Juvenile, Lil Durk, Naughty By Nature, Sean Paul, YBN Cordae, Ying Yang Twin and many more.

More details: Each episode will put the Old School vs. New School teams against each other in some of the most hilarious, entertaining and outrageous battles. The battles will bring both groups head-to-head in ridiculous comedy throwdowns where the games escalate with each act, all gearing towards the Wildstyle battle to decide who takes home the coveted WNO battle belt.

But first: Justina Valentine's message for Lil Baby.

"I know you Lil Baby, but I'm trying to call you daddy," the Wildstyle queen states in the clip above.

