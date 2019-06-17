Sandra Bullock Used Her Movie & TV Awards Speech To Reveal Why She Really Made Bird Box

Things got off to a ~spooky~ start at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with the first Golden Popcorn trophy recognizing the year's Most Frightened Performance. While nominees from Halloween, Hereditary, and The Haunting of Hill House were all worthy contenders, MTV veteran Sandra Bullock was the ultimate victor, thanks to her scared-senseless role in Netflix's post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box.

The actress — who, by the way, was seated at the most hype table inside the show, alongside Lizzo, Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss — used her acceptance speech to reveal the real reason why she wanted to take the blindfold-friendly role.

"I made Bird Box because my children asked me why I never made anything for them," she said. "So when Bird Box crossed my path, I knew this was a story I needed to make because it was about family. And when I finished the film, I went to my babies and I said, 'Here, mommy made this for you. And even though you can't see it until you're 21 — because apparently a movie about being a mommy is a horror film — you will know when you see it that there isn't anything that I wouldn't do for you."

Bullock recounted how she told her kids that, much like her fiercely protective character in the movie, she'll dedicate her life to keeping them safe because "family's what you fight for."

"And when I was finished," she continued, "my son looked at me with his big, beautiful eyes and he said, 'Mommy, it was superhero movies I was talking about. Those are the films you should be making. Superheroes are the ones doing the important work right now.' I grounded him."

Nevertheless, Bullock gushed that she was proud to be able to bring her son to the awards show so that he could meet real-life superheroes like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson, a.k.a. Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel, as well as trailblazers like Jada Pinkett Smith. Powerful women supporting fellow powerful women: that's something we can all get behind!

Bullock has a long and storied history with MTV, going all the way back to her breakthrough role in Speed 25 years ago. That film earned her three MTV Movie Awards (long before TV shows were included), and she's since earned nominations for her performances in The Proposal, The Blind Side, and Gravity, among others. She also received the coveted Generation Award in 2010 for her stellar career achievements, so we can only assume there's an entire bookcase in her home packed with Golden Popcorn trophies. This new one should fit right in.