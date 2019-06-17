Noah Centineo’s Secret To Happiness Is Actually Quite Simple

Getty Images

A year ago Noah Centineo was just another young actor trying to make it in Hollywood. Sure, he had a steady gig on Freeform's The Fosters, but it wasn't the role that was going to get him on magazine covers and make him a household name. Then, To All The Boys I've Loved Before happened, and Centineo became a mainstream heartthrob seemingly overnight.

Seventeen million Instagram followers and a few major movie castings later, and the 23-year-old actor is now a bona fide star — and the winner of the MTV Movie & TV Award for Breakthrough Performance, a category that's recognized future A-listers like George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, and Anna Kendrick.

Upon accepting his Golden Popcorn, Centineo took a literal seat, obviously overwhelmed. "That's crazy," he said, before giving a shout-out to his mom and Netflix.

"It's been a wild ride," he said. "My life has changed drastically in the last year." He's not wrong. Since charming viewers as high school jock Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys, the internet's hunkiest boyfriend has already lined up two major film roles: Charlie's Angels, alongside Kristen Stewart, and a Masters of the Universe remake, in which he'll be stepping into He-Man's muscles. He's come a long way since dreaming about his good friend — and Movie & TV Awards performer — Bazzi.

"But it was really cool to see Bazzi, who I know as Andrew, because Andrew and I, when we were really young, we would just talk about the future of our careers together," he said. "And to see both of us on this stage tonight is full circle. That such a huge part of the battle."

The actor then opened up about his time on The Fosters, revealing that he was going through a tough time, personally, while making the Freeform show. "Over the years since I did that show, I learned that external things don't actually make you happy," he said. "They didn't make me happy. I was actually really upset while doing that show, not because of the show — it was an amazing show — I just wasn't happy with all of these things outside of myself."

"Truly, the thing that made me happy, the thing that actually fulfilled me was not having a successful career, it was doing what I love and giving back to other people."

Of course, that's not the only award that the actor took home from the Movie & TV Awards. He and his costar Lana Condor won the night's most coveted prize — Best Kiss — for their steamy hot tub smooch in To All The Boys I've Loved Before. It's a good thing the on-screen duo has already wrapped filming on the anticipated sequel. Here's to more kisses, and happiness, in the future.