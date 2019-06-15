ALERT: Noah Centineo Has He-Man Muscles Now

Getty Images

Noah Centineo is bulking up. The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star showed up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, looking ready to bench press The Rock, or roughly 100 or so Golden Popcorns.

The reason for the actor's broader frame? No, it's not that Peter Kavinsky took up rowing over summer break. Instead, Centineo is gearing up to play the super-strong protector of Eternia himself, He-Man, in a Masters of the Universe remake. So now it looks like the Internet's Boyfriend is putting on a whole lot of muscle for the hunky role.

Exhibit A:

Getty Images

Exhibit B: Look at the veins in these arms.

Getty Images

I don't even want to think about how much poached chicken breast, brown rice, and steamed broccoli Centineo is consuming to achieve such a muscly frame. But it's probably a lot. Too much, if I'm being honest. Is Sriracha allowed on this diet?

The flick — set for release in spring 2021 — is based on the popular line of toys that birthed an animated series and a movie in the '80s, centering around the legendary defender as he protects the magical land of Eternia. And while that hulking role will probably score him a nomination for Best Fight or Best Hero in the future, it's the coveted award for Best Kiss that the Hollywood heartthrob is up for at this year's Movie & TV Awards.

To find out if Centineo and his charming costar Lana Condor take home the Golden Popcorn for their steamy hot tub make-out in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, tune into the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards when the show airs on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.