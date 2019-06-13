The Stories Behind The Year's Most Meme-able Moments

Asia O'Hara's Butterfly Finale Fail

A RuPaul's Drag Race fan-favorite queen was dethroned when a Season 10 finale stunt failed to take off. In an attempt to really wow the judges, Asia O'Hara planned to release live butterflies from her costume mid-lip sync performance — but the actual moment ended up being more of a "woooooow" when the butterflies, rather than beautifully flying out of their hidden pockets, clung onto their mesh holdings or dully fell to the ground. Since the show must go on, Asia continued dancing, brushing past the incident, making it look all the more cringe-worthy.

Reactions started flooding Twitter as soon as the moment aired. PETA condemned the act in an official statement, and Asia quickly issued an apology and announced that she would be donating 100 volunteer hours to the ASCPA in retribution.

Later, Asia spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the stunt-gone-wrong, where she explained that the butterflies were in hibernation mode, hence their inactivity, and assured fans that even though the moment didn't turn out as intended, she had taken the appropriate precautions ahead of the performance. "I was very careful and took a lot of time to research it… It wasn’t a careless act," she said. "I have the utmost respect for everything that draws breath and would never purposely hurt a butterfly or any animal. I rehearsed with a professional company that specializes in safe butterfly releases and the moment was intended to be an amazing display of optimism as well as a surprise for everyone involved, including the audience, production, and the network."

It certainly wasn't a great look, but is there anything more iconic than Monique's reaction?