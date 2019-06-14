Nick Cannon Is Adding Another Title To His Wild Resume

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Nick Cannon has entertained audiences in film, on television, on record, onstage and online for more than 20 (!) years. And now, the inimitable Wild 'N Out host is taking his talents to radio.

The head honcho of the red squad is joining Power 106, Los Angeles' #1 hip hop station, as the morning show’s main host and producer, Meruelo Media has announced. The show, “Nick Cannon Mornings - Power 106 #1 for Hip Hop,” launches this Monday and will air daily from 5AM to 10AM.

“Power 106 is one of the most substantial fixtures in our hip hop culture that has proven time and time again that they are #1 and not going anywhere!" Cannon stated about this new professional venture. "Los Angeles is used to star players joining star franchises! I’m just honored for the opportunity to make our community and culture proud. All I can say is, it’s Ncredible!”

