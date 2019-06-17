Hills Remix: Hear The Brand-New Version Of Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten'

The iconic show is being rebooted -- along with its theme song

"Staring at the blank page before you

Open up the dirty window

Let the sun illuminate the words that you could not find..."

Those "words" come from Natasha Bedingfield's smash hit "Unwritten," which memorably served as the theme song for The Hills beginning in 2006. Now, when the series returns for a new beginning s on June 24, the tune -- which rocketed up the charts after being released on Bedingfield's first record back in 2005 (United States release) -- will return as its introductory song. It's perfectly acceptable to "release your inhibitions" with this show-related development.

And just like the cast and themes featured on the glossy reboot, the pop melody has changed. In the clip below, Bedingfield elaborates on the fresh version of her incredibly catchy and infectious song.

"A lot of times with remixes, people take the original vocals and just change all of the chords and the beats around it," the Brit reveals. "I wanted to re-sing it. I wanted to take where I'm at now and kind of give it that new spin."

Hear the crooner belt out the new version in the video above -- then be sure to hear the song in its entirety when the opening credits of The Hills: New Beginnings debut TONIGHT during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards beginning at 9/8c. And don't miss the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings one week from today (!) at 10/9c.