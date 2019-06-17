Roll 'Em: Here Are The Sizzling Opening Credits To The Hills: New Beginnings

When it comes to the beginnings of TV's most iconic shows, The Hills' opening credits deserve a special mention thanks to the cast members in their natural element (appearing stylish), beautiful landscapes of the place they called home (sunny Los Angeles) and a song that perfectly matched the series' narrative (the #1 song at the time of its release, "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield). Now, the first few moments of the series' reboot (coming June 24) are evoking memories of the OG run -- with a slightly new feel and overall look.

In a special sneak peek of the montage, which just debuted at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards and is shown above, Brody, Audrina, Heidi, Spencer, Justin, Stephanie, Frankie, Whitney, Mischa and Brandon (in that order) pose in front of gorgeous La La Land scenery. Everyone is clad in formal black or silver attire, ready for a night out on the town. As for the glimpses of the SoCal locale, the montage begins with sunrise (that orange burst) before blue shifts to black (with the sparkling lights of the City of Angels on full display). Then there's the song. Bedingfield recorded a remix of her pop tune, and the singer reflected on the decision why in the clip below.

"A lot of times with remixes, people take the original vocals and just change all of the chords and the beats around it. I wanted to re-sing it," she details. "I wanted to take where I'm at now and kind of give it that new spin."

Enjoy the entire sequence, and do not miss the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings on June 24 at 10/9c.