'Hashtag Blessed': MTV Floribama Shore Is Returning For Season 3

The MTV Floribama Shore boys -- and Edible Cookie Posse girls -- are back!

The lovable young Southerners will be returning to MTV this fall, the network has announced. The crew -- including original castmates Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios -- will reunite and head to St. Petersburg, FL, bringing drama, romance, friendship and fun along with them for the hottest time yet.

And there will no doubt be more taco soup family dinners, more chi chis up and more puke and rally time in the not-so-distant-future. Yes, we are all "hashtag blessed."

Stay with MTV News as we gear up for an unforgettable Floribama summer, and share your favorite memories from the hysterical series in the comments! And to hold you over until we get a glimpse of new footage, here is the lovable group bidding each other farewell last summer.