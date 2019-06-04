Kesha Paints A Picture Of A World Without 'Rich, White, Straight, Men'

(Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Greenwich International Film Festival)

She also uses 'Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star' for a punchy statement about the freedom to love who you want

Kesha visualizes a new world much different from the unfair one that we live in. Recently, she plotted out a fresh new planet with a surprise-released new song called "Rich, White, Straight, Men." As it lays out, her bold new world is peaceful and, most importantly, fair. Over a backdrop of animated, carnivalesque pop, Kesha spills about the possibilities where the people in the song's title don't exist. What she lists off, and the way she does it, makes the whole enterprise sound like a welcome alternative.

"Rich, White, Straight, Men" is about who rules the world. What would happen if they weren't there? Kesha sings about this with fire in her eyes, happily listing the ways that it would be better. "If you are a lady and you do your lady work / Then you will make as many dollars as the boys / Not just two-thirds," she sings.

In a magically creative twist, she invokes "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star" for a necessary message about romance: "Twinkle, twinkle little star / How I wish the world was different / Where who you love and who you are / Was nobody's fucking business." It helps that the oblong pop production sounds like a distorted fairy tale from another world, the dimension that Kesha is singing from.

Kesha is due to release another album soon. Her last was 2017's Rainbow, and last year, she released the video for "Here Comes the Change" in which she pays homage to several Civil Rights era icons.

Listen to the dreamy new earth on "Rich, White, Straight, Men, up above.