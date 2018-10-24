Kesha Pays Tribute To Civil Rights Icons In 'Here Comes The Change' Video

YouTube

A fresh-faced Kesha has released the video for her On The Basis of Sex song, "Here Comes The Change," and it now feels safe to say that nothing screams "female empowerment" better than one woman embracing her natural beauty as another demands gender equality.

While the lyric video was a rallying cry for young people to vote in the November 6 midterm elections (and beyond!), the official video is a more intimate affair with the singer.

Dressed to the nines in a shimmery ballgown with an excess of tulle accents and not a stitch of makeup, Kesha sits alone in a room with her acoustic guitar and a bass drum singing her Bob Dylan-inspired tune. The solemn black-and-white visual is broken up with footage from the upcoming Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, featuring plenty of Felicity Jones as a young ballsy RBG throughout her journey to change the legal landscape for women.

As the song's power peaks, Kesha finds herself in a staircase covered with photos of civil rights leaders, including the justice herself, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, Harriet Tubman, and more, building to the movie's major mic-drop moment: when RBG argues her monumental Supreme Court case. "The word 'woman' does not appear even once in the U.S. Constitution," a male judge said, to which she coolly replied, "Nor does the word 'freedom,' your honor."

The music video ends with a quote from the real Bader Ginsburg: "There is still work to be done." Check it out above. On The Basis of Sex hits theaters December 25.